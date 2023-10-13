PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a walk down memory lane, a Tribute to Red Skelton is a heartfelt showcase that remembers Red Skelton. Brian Hoffman performs jokes and routines that made Red Skelton so famous!

Mrs. Lothian Skelton, Richard “Red” Skelton’s widow, is the Executor of Red Skelton Estate and is bringing even more of Red Skelton’s talent to life with memorabilia and personal items of Red Skelton, some of which are on loan from the one-and-only Red Skelton Museum in Vincennes, Indiana.

This dedication and tribute to the legendary talent is highly touted, and the theater in Pigeon Forge is the only approved tribute artist by the Red Skelton Estate and Mrs. Skelton.

To check out showtimes and get your tickets visit Red Skelton Tribute Theater’s website.