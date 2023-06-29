KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food City is helping you get prepared for the 4th of July, with all of your favorite sweets, treats, and meats.

From Friday, June 30th to Tuesday, July 4th, there will be several deals at Food City, including the July 4th Meal Deal. With it, you can feed four for under $10 with their Gourmet Burger Fourth of July Meal Deal.

If you’re looking for sweets and treats, there are so many different options, including fresh-baked apple pies, decorated cakes, red, white, and blue sparkled cookies, hamburger and hot dog cookies and so much more.

To find out more about the 4th of July deals with Food City, check out their website.