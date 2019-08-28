Redneck Mac and Cheese coming your way Vol Nation thanks to Side of Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Here in Vol Nation we know there are some tailgating traditions when it comes to food, and we are betting this next dish will soon be one of them! Introducing Redneck Mac and Cheese– one of the signature dishes made by Josh Waters the owner of Side of Southern! He will be serving up this yummy favorite this year for your Big Orange tailgating pleasure near circle park on UT Game Days! Today he walks us though every step of this yummy goodness for a preview of what’s coming your way! Here’s to full tummy’s and a winning season ahead–Go Vols!!