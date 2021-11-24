KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s most aniticpated holiday events is back.

The Regal Celebration of Lights is the kick-off event into the holiday season, and brings out hundreds of people each year.

The event takes place on Black Friday and starts at 5:15 p.m. with live music from K-Town Music. At 6 p.m. our WATE team and Santa will be on stage lighting the 42 foot tall Christmas tree. The tree lighting isn’t the only activity to get in on. In Market Square activities range from ice skating in the Holidays on Ice rink, pictures with Santa, and arts and crafts.

The event will run until 9 p.m. Friday evening.