Registration open for Youth Theatre Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carpetbag Theatre presents the 32nd annual Youth Theatre Festival. Registration is now open for the event.
The festival will offer Art and African Dance Classes, raffle prizes, performances, and a special guest appearance from the winner of Knoxville’s Teen Talent Night, Denny Raekwon. Find registration information here.

