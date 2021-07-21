KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Carpetbag Theatre presents the 32nd annual Youth Theatre Festival. Registration is now open for the event.
The festival will offer Art and African Dance Classes, raffle prizes, performances, and a special guest appearance from the winner of Knoxville’s Teen Talent Night, Denny Raekwon. Find registration information here.
Registration open for Youth Theatre Festival
