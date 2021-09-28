Relax and restore your body with Inner Space Yoga & Meditation Supplies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville-based company Inner Space Yoga & Meditation Supplies is turning
over a new leaf this Fall by adding two new owners. Inner Space Yoga is a woman owned company that makes handmade yoga and meditation products in Knoxville TN. It has garnered devoted followers and the new structure will take it to the next level and broaden its national reach.


Jill Frere and Rebecca Simmons are joining Tammy Kaousias as the owners of Inner Space Yoga. Together they plan on increasing investments, extending their marketing reach and opening new avenues for selling the yoga and meditation products.

All three women are long time yoga practitioners and have enjoyed laying out a new vision for the company. They are committed to maintaining the high level of quality and beauty of the products, a hallmark of Inner Space Yoga products.

Learn more at innerspaceyoga.net.

