TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – At River Rat: Tubing & Rafting, they specialize in providing fun, family-friendly attractions that welcome guests to soak in the beauty of East Tennessee from a new perspective. Attractions such as this can always be found at SeeMoreSmokies.com.

Sometimes in this busy world we can find it difficult to slow down and take in our surroundings. River Rat Tubing in Townsend, Tennessee provides everything that you will need for a leisurely day on the river. From food, to equipment, to gear, River Rat takes great pride in providing visitors with everything that they need to get on the water. Hate to leave your furry friend out of the adventure? Well River Rat has the solution for you as dogs are welcome on the river and even have specialized tubes to float in as long as they meet size and temperament requirements.

If you want to experience the calm majesty that embodies East Tennessee there is no better place to unwind than floating down the river knowing that you are in the incredibly capable hands of the team at River Rat Tubing. If you want to take the excitement to the next level, visit the River Rat Whitewater Rafting location in Hartford, Tennessee. We will be venturing out to check it out for ourselves on August 30th, watch Living East Tennessee Monday through Friday 3pm until 4pm for a behind the scenes peek as a part of See More Smokies.

For more information or to book your trip down the river visit SeeMoreSmokies.com or the River Rat: Tubing & Whitewater Rafting website.