Relax, unwind, and rejuvenate at Tranquility Spa and Wellness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knoxville Ice Bears are gearing up for their 2019 - 2020 season opener as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday night at Knoxville's Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Several members of the team are claiming this year as "the year" for a season championship and said fans can expect a lot of team camaraderie that will translate well on the ice, plus a fun, fan experience with new coliseum additions.