Relax, unwind, and rejuvenate at Tranquility Spa and Wellness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– If you ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to pamper yourself after you take care of everyone else’s needs, then you aren’t alone. Today we are going to all sit back and relax, and learn more about how easy an escape can be and some new innovations in technology that can help you gain confidence when it comes to your body. Our friends from Tranquility Spa and Wellness in Lenior City are offering a spa experience you are going to love. Tranquility Spa offers a variety of spa services and one of those is CryoSkin, a new way to tone and slim area’s of the body that seem to store more fat. As Crystal Wellborn explains patients can lose 1/2 an inch to two inches per treatment. To schedule an appointment you can call 865-816-6299.

