CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue.

Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.

Oddstory Brewing Co. is expanding their venue to accommodate more patrons and expand their brewery operation to create more innovative and exciting brews for you to enjoy.

For more information visit the Oddstory Brewing Co. website.