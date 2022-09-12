Nestled in the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina; you and your family can have a quiet and relaxing vacation at The Swag. The Swag offers many amenities for you and your family to enjoy. From a full-service bar and cellar room to a full-service spa and a brand new hot tub outside. You can disconnect from the world outside and enjoy a very calming weekend.

Guests can expect to have the best experience at The Swag, with some of the best staff you can find. Many different activities are planned throughout the day for guests to enjoy. Earning the number three spot on Travel and Leisure’s Top 15 Resort Hotels in the South, you can definitely say that you left relaxed and comforted after your stay.

With more amenities being added, The Swag has something for everyone. With the resort being at 5,000 feet, you can feel the difference in the air. Breaking away from the heat of the Southeast, The Swag is a cool spot to chill out.

Whether you are just looking for a weekend getaway, or you want to plan your wedding, The Swag has it all for any type of budget and needs. Book your next trip with The Swag today!