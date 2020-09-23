Remembering Chadwick Boseman and recognizing the signs of colorectal cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following the death of “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman, hundreds of thousands across the world are continuing to celebrate and honor his bravery, courage and selflessness to continue to create cinematic art that will live on forever, all while battling a debilitating disease.

Many conversations have come out of this tragedy, including his cause of death: colorectal cancer.

Dr. Johnny Altawil of Gastrointestinal Associates shared the importance of recognizing the signs, symptoms and risk factors of colorectal cancer.