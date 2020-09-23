Remembering Chadwick Boseman and recognizing the signs of colorectal cancer

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following the death of “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman, hundreds of thousands across the world are continuing to celebrate and honor his bravery, courage and selflessness to continue to create cinematic art that will live on forever, all while battling a debilitating disease.

Many conversations have come out of this tragedy, including his cause of death: colorectal cancer.

Dr. Johnny Altawil of Gastrointestinal Associates shared the importance of recognizing the signs, symptoms and risk factors of colorectal cancer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.