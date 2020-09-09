Remembering lives lost to suicide on World Suicide Prevention Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. September 6 – 12 is National Suicide Prevention Week. September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Owner and Director of The Middle Path, Hope Reneau, is calling all East Tennesseans to get educated on the second leading cause for death among children, teenagers and young adults ages 10-24. Use this dedicated month, week and day to learn more about the signs of suicide, prevention methods and how to get loved ones the help they need, when they start showing signs of suicidal thoughts.

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, Reneau is encouraging the community to remember those lives lost to suicide and celebrating the survivors of suicidal thoughts and attempts. She encourages the community to light a candle in honor of them and to continue to educate those in the community, on prevention techniques and suicide awareness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.