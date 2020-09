KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carpetbag Theatre remembers the tragic summer Red Summer of 1919 and what this national issue looked like in the city of Knoxville, more than a century ago.

They’re throwing it back to a Carpetbag Theatre Original Production entitled, “Red Summer,” and will be showcasing this theatrical piece via Facebook Live on September 12, Carpetbag Theatre Day, at 7:30 p.m.The show will also be followed with Q&A session with members of the cast and crew.