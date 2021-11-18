KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. That’s why Libby’s Vegetables has partnered with TV personality Jocelyn Delk Adams and author of the award-winning cookbook Grandbaby Cakes to honor her grandmother’s recipes and remix them with a fun “grandbaby” twist.

To celebrate the holidays, Libby’s Vegetables is launching its 9th annual Cansgiving contest, which will run from November 8-28 and gives kids and their families a chance to win a $5,000 college scholarship. The Cansgiving contest asks families to snap a photo of a retake on a classic Thanksgiving recipe using Libby’s veggies and share it on social media (Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter) using the hashtag #LibbysCansgivingContest. Entries can also be submitted at LibbysCansgiving.com.