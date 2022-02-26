KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s no day but today and the rest of this weekend to check out the RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Season of Love tour at the Tennessee Theatre.

The winner of 4 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT focuses on a group of young artists navigating life in East Village New York during the AIDS crisis. Allante Walker spoke with Aiyana Smash, who plays Mimi Marquez, about this touring production.

RENT runs at the Tennessee Theatre from February 25-27. To find out more about showtimes and ticket prices, you can head to the Tennessee Theatre website for more information.