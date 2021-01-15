Resolve to save and serve with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year, you can resolve to save money and serve your community with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Voted Knoxville’s Best Thrift Store, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore located in West Knoxville is a local favorite for home improvement, decorating and fashion savings. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore also provides a way to serve your community through donations and volunteering.

This weekend, you can save big at the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore during their New Year sale.