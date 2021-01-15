Resolve to save and serve with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year, you can resolve to save money and serve your community with the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Voted Knoxville’s Best Thrift Store, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore located in West Knoxville is a local favorite for home improvement, decorating and fashion savings. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore also provides a way to serve your community through donations and volunteering.

This weekend, you can save big at the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity ReStore during their New Year sale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.