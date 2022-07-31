KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet so many of your favorite childhood stars this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has returned for you to get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities. Pop culture stars, voice actors, animation creators, and social media celebrities are all expected to be on-site.

Two stars from the popular Disney Channel franchise, Halloweentown, will be in attendance. Kimberly J. Brown who plays Marnie Piper and Daniel Kountz who plays Kal will be in Gatlinburg this weekend. The pair are now more than just co-stars have recently became engaged in June 2022.

This is Brown’s second time at the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest and says she is excited to have her fiancé join in on all the Gatlinburg fun.

For tickets and the full lineup list, head over to their website now.