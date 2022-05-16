SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A town over 100 years old is maintaining its’ upkeep while still preserving the history.

Downtown Sevierville is known to have some of East Tennessee’s richest and most prominent moments in history. With shops, salons, restaurants and more, you can spend the day out in Downtown Sevierville.

While adding the new, Downtown Sevierville is still making sure you can admire its past time. Several murals and sculptures reflect the city’s most memorable moments.

Ashley Davis, Executive Director of Sevierville Commons Association, says if you have not been to Downtown Sevierville in just six months, it is worth coming back and seeing the new additions.

For more information on Downtown Sevierville and its’ development, visit their website.