RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grainger County is known for their delicious tomatoes, and one farmer in Rutledge has been growing and selling these vegetables for over 40 years.

Stratton Farms grows a variety of different tomatoes including red, yellow, roma, Mr. Stripey, Cherokee purple, and grape. In addition to the tomatoes, Stratton Farms also produces a wide array of cucumbers, squash, peppers, and green beans. Owner Kim Stratton is a third-generation farmer, and he said that while farming can be tough, he appreciates all the support he has received over the years from customers near and far.

The produce grown at Stratton Farms is sold locally and as far north as Michigan. Stratton Farms is located at 496 Cameron Rd. in Rutledge. Stratton does welcome visitors to the farm upon request. To learn more about Stratton Farms or get in contact with Kim, you can call (865) 621-5261.