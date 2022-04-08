KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Richie Owens has roots in the East Tennessee region that stretch back for generations, this vibrant history rings out through in his music.

Richie Owens is a fifth generation Smoky Mountains musician, having produced several of Dolly Parton’s hit records and engineered the Georgia Satellites’ platinum debut American record. Richie also has a long history engineering within the industry for acts such as Jason and The Scorchers, Vince Gill, Michael Stipe (REM), Social Distortion, and The Bangles. Richie holds multiple gold and platinum records from his work as a songwriter, producer, and engineer.

Richie Owens has been a member of Dolly Parton’s touring band since 1997, and Dolly quickly became of fan of Richie and his music. As he continues to create and pay homage to his fore fathers’ heritage, he and his band, Richie Owens and the Farm Bureau, are preparing to release their next studio album come the Spring of 2022.

For more information visit the Richie Owens website.