Ride to Recovery helping East Tennesseans heal from addiction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The founder of Divine Mirrors joined us to share more about the group’s mission and the upcoming, “Ride to Recovey.”
The ride will take place at Bakers Creek in Greenback on March 27, 2021. The event is dedicated to increasing the prevention of substance use and promotion of mental health. The Ride To Recovery will be a group of riders many who are in recovery who share the same passion recovery and horses.

