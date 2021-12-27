KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville’s special events director Kyndra Brewer invites us to the test ball drop for New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere.

The City of Knoxville will host its 2021 New Year’s Eve celebration underneath the Sunsphere in a special tribute to the forthcoming 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair.

New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere will be held Friday, Dec. 31, at the World’s Fair Festival Lawn, bringing together revelers for a night of live music, DJ-mixed tunes, food trucks, fireworks, a laser show and a midnight ball-drop from the Sunsphere.

For more information about this event visit the City of Knoxville website.