KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s time to shine bright on the last night of 2021.

Josie’s Boutique has got you covered for all your New Years Eve fashion needs. Josie’s Boutique carries each and every sparkle, glitter, and sequin outfit you can find for your big night. Owners Abby Payne and Josie Day, have created a space for any woman to find what she is looking for.

Josie’s caters to all women, of any age and any size.

Josie’s Boutique has been a staple part of East Tennessee for many years now. They have been named City View Magazine’s Best Boutique and Best Place to Shop for 6 years in a row.

They have also also gone national. Not only do they fulfill orders all over the country, they have amassed close to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Visit Josie’s Boutique for all events and everyday wear on Clinton Hwy as well as shop their website.