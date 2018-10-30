Ripley's Aquarium hosts 11th Annual Trick-or-Treat Kick Off Karnival

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) - Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies invites you and your family to the 11th Annual Trick or Treat Kick Off Karnival. The event takes place from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Halloween.

New this year, the aquarium is partnering with Anakeesta Theme park. There will be Fun, Games, Prizes, and Candy available at both Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and Anakeesta.

Admission is not required. All proceeds benefit Sevier County Education.

