GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is celebrating 25-years of Fright Nights! This year, Riley’s is showcasing the “G&S Dead and Breakfast: The Place Where Everyone is Dying to Stay!”.

This frightful experience features Riley’s year-round haunted house and has turned it into a haunted bed and breakfast for the month of October. Featuring zombie bellhops, ghoulish housekeepers and even a creep concierge, the characters are awaiting your spook-tacular stay!

“We wanted to do something we have never done in the past to commemorate our 25th Fright Night anniversary. We think that this is a popular theme from so many great and timeless movies through the years. We hope that everyone will come, check in, and stay awhile with us!” said Dustyn Ivey, general manager of Ripley’s Haunted Adventure.

Fright Night shows run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October as well as Halloween Night with showtimes 4 pm to 11 pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Halloween and 1 pm to 9 pm on Sundays.

Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is one of the few haunted houses in the nation that is year-round. Single admission tickets are $16.99 + tax for ages 12 and up and $9.99 + tax for ages 6 –11. No one under the age of 6 is allowed, due to the nature of the facility, and those under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a guardian.

There is no extra charge for the special Fright Nights and more information can be found on their website or by phone at (865) 430-9991. Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is located at traffic light #8 on the Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tenn.