Gatlinburg Ripley’s Believe It or Not expands, adds new exhibits

One of Gatlinburg’s most popular attractions reopened Tuesday following an expansion that saw them add over 500 new exhibits.

Following the expansion to Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Gatlinburg, the attraction now boasts an extra 3,000 square feet and features over 500 new exhibits. Many of the new exhibits are interactive

“This museum, we completely gutted it and started over, inside and out,” a Ripley’s spokesperson told WATE. “We gained about 3,000 square feet in our museum, made it a lot brighter and more friendly for kids.”

Not only has its contents been revamped, so has the exterior. The museum’s marquis and front exterior feature a fully hand-painted landscape inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains.