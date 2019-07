Lights, camera, action! This 5D moving theatre experience at Ripley’s takes your senses to the next level.

With two new movies this spring, Ripley’s iconic theater allows movies to come to life with 3D images, motion and special effects, to allow viewers to feel like they’re inside of the movie with the rest of the characthers.

Stop by today to ride along in this amazing movie experience, with this spring’s features: “Road Rage and “Winter Wipeout.”