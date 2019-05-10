WHAT’S YOUR 100?: 100 day walking challenge sparks weight loss and builds relationships

For Rhonda Clay, her 100 began with a challenge from a national organization called GirlTrek, which challeged African-American women, all over the country to walk for 100 consecutive days.

Rhonda not only met her 100 day goal, but continued to walk for 148 days straight. Today, she and a group of women called the Knoxville Walkers continue to take East Tennessee’s greenways and walking trails by storm, with daily walks.

Interested in joining in on the fitness fun with these ladies? They’ve got you covered with daily updates on where they’re walking. Will this be your next 100?