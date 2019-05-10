WHAT’S YOUR 100?: 100 day walking challenge sparks weight loss and builds relationships

Ripley's Believe It or Not

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For Rhonda Clay, her 100 began with a challenge from a national organization called GirlTrek, which challeged African-American women, all over the country to walk for 100 consecutive days. 

Rhonda not only met her 100 day goal, but continued to walk for 148 days straight. Today, she and a group of women called the Knoxville Walkers continue to take East Tennessee’s greenways and walking trails by storm, with daily walks. 

Interested in joining in on the fitness fun with these ladies? They’ve got you covered with daily updates on where they’re walking. Will this be your next 100?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Watch and Win

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Fill out my online form.