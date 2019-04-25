WHAT’S YOUR 100?: Island View School celebrates 100 plus years in Sevier County

Since 1917, the Island View Schoolhouse has been a staple in the Historic Boyd’s Creek area. Owner Dr. Sam Lyle, is now carrying the legacy of his mother’s alma mater, a 1930 graduate from the one-room schoolhouse.

Now, Lyle and his brother-in-law, John Plummer, are continuing in the spirit of this hundred year old schoolhouse, by offering an open house to the public on Sunday, April 28th, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Friends of the Library, Seymour Branch. Stay tuned for weather updates throughout the day on their Facebook page.