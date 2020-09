KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – September is Better Breakfast Month and what better way to make breakfast great than with some healthy options!

The Klean Nutritionist, Kyrstal Goodman, whips up three healthy breakfast meals for quick and easy ways to do the most important meal of the day.

Enjoyed these recipes? Find more healthy meal options from Krystal Goodman online at K’s Nutrition Korner.