Rise and shine with this breakfast burger from Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin is serving up sunshine with their “Rise and Shine” burger during GatlinBURGER Week.

The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

This “Rise and Shine Burger” from Flapjack’s comes with two fried eggs, sausage, bacon and one, mini Sticky Bun Pancake sandwiched between layers of junior waffles, drizzled with house made cream cheese sauce and blueberry compote.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.