Rise and shine with this breakfast burger from Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin is serving up sunshine with their “Rise and Shine” burger during GatlinBURGER Week.

The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

This “Rise and Shine Burger” from Flapjack’s comes with two fried eggs, sausage, bacon and one, mini Sticky Bun Pancake sandwiched between layers of junior waffles, drizzled with house made cream cheese sauce and blueberry compote.

Check out this burger during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”