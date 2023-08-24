KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday, Aug. 24 Austin-East Magnet High School will take on Carter High School at home.

Both schools are 0-1, so the matchup will be one both teams will fight to win. The heat is going to be another opponent both teams might not have been prepared for. Mark Packer, with Rivalry Thursdays, shared what officials put in place for nights like this.

Packer also highlights how Rivalry Thursday began and gave his thoughts on tonight’s game and high school football as a whole.

Of course, under the stadium lights, it’s all about the athletes. One student from each school was in the spotlight this week as the athlete of the week. Get to know both Tylan Baker, the senior kicker at Austin East, and offensive lineman Hayden Warwick from Carter High School.

To learn more about Rivalry Thursday’s sponsor, Exterior Home Solutions, visit their website.