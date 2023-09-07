ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcoa Tornadoes are heading to Greenville, TN to take on the Greene Devils for this week’s Rivalry Thursday, sponsored by Exterior Home Solutions.

Alcoa High School students are ready to cheer on their Tornadoes. From the cheer squad to the student store, there is plenty of school spirit going around.

Alcoa cheerleaders share traditions and more before the game:

A student store ran by students for students adds to the school spirit, but there are more benefits than just the things that you can buy:

To bring everyone together, the drumline is ready to provide the energy needed during the football game:

To watch Rivalry Thursday, join Mark Packer on WATE and learn more about the matchup on his website.