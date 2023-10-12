FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — When people gather around 100 yards of grass or turf, it’s usually for a football game. Friends and family all coming together to cheer on their team of choice. However, it’s more than just a game. It’s about what the game means to the community and why they love to show their support.

This 2023 high school season has brought many smiles, laughs and even tears. It’s hard to believe that it’s almost over. Mark Packer has shared Rivalry Thursday all over East Tennessee for those who wanted to take time to cheer on the athletes in their community.

Football helps create the chance for more opportunities to gather, and Mark Packer shares what events people can look forward to in November and December. From playoff games to a major event that Packer has partnered with Fellow Christian Athletes to put together.

Find out all that’s taking place throughout the rest of the season over on Packer’s website.