SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County High School is looking forward to take on Morristown West at home for this Rivalry Thursday, brought to you by Exterior Home Solutions.

Some members on the football team say, they’ve been locked in all week, as this is a game they really want to win. Students are backing them with Thursday’s game being a ‘pink out,’ to not only spread awareness about Breast Cancer, but to be able to come together in this way.

A lot of school spirit can be found within Sevier County High School, and students that rep the purple are glad to be a part of the Smoky Bear family.

The students love for their school is even seen in the classroom. Through the school’s career technical education classes, it provides students the opportunity to learn about criminal justice or pre-law, to name a few. It offers the young adults the chance to consider a future career path, which most say they are grateful for.

