KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — River & Rail Theatre is excited about their spring show, “White Rabbit/Red Rabbit.” It’s a play with no director, no set, and no rehearsal. So how does it work?

This one-person show is written to be handed to its performer on the night of their performance, in front of a live audience. Barred from leaving his country under Iran’s brutal dictatorship, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour sent a play out into the world instead. White Rabbit/Red Rabbit experiments with new ways of making and experiencing theatre.

The show opens on Thursday, April 13, and runs through Sunday, April 23. A different actor will be performing each night, so every show will be a unique experience. To find out more, visit River and Rail Theatre’s website.