ROAD TRIPPIN’: Chow down at Wize Guyz Grille

CHEROKEE, N. C. (WATE) – Pizza, burgers and wings! Wize Guyz Grille is the perfect place to make a pit stop when roadtrippin’ through the Great Smoky Mountains.

Stop by to spend some time with Thomas Bynum, owner of Wize Guyz Grille, whose dreams of owning his own restaurant, came to fruition after taking a leap of faith to move to Cherokee, N.C. and open his own business.

Bynum says this restaurant is a staple in the Cherokee community for both locals and tourists who come from all over the world.

