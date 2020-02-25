Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

ROAD TRIPPIN’: Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc.

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WATE) – Hidden in the heart of Cherokee, North Carolina, lies the oldest Native American cooperative in the country, the Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc.

Founded in 1946, this co-op prides itself on keeping the rich history of the traditional arts and crafts of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, alive. With more than 250 different members, this collective offers all things handmade from baskets and pottery to wood and stone carving.

Basket maker Faye Junaluska, stone carver Bill Radford and bead artist Amanda McCoy share their personal stories on their art and what it means to keep this traditional artistry on display for the world to see.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.