ROAD TRIPPIN’: Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc.

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WATE) – Hidden in the heart of Cherokee, North Carolina, lies the oldest Native American cooperative in the country, the Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc.

Founded in 1946, this co-op prides itself on keeping the rich history of the traditional arts and crafts of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, alive. With more than 250 different members, this collective offers all things handmade from baskets and pottery to wood and stone carving.

Basket maker Faye Junaluska, stone carver Bill Radford and bead artist Amanda McCoy share their personal stories on their art and what it means to keep this traditional artistry on display for the world to see.