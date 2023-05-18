KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville’s ‘Dawn of Dinosaurs’ exhibit is now open to the public.

Zoo Knoxville is featuring “Dawn of the Dinosaurs” now through Labor Day. 22 life-like animatronic dinosaurs can be experienced throughout the zoo and guests can learn about what caused their extinction and how we can save their endangered modern-day descendants.

Dawn of the Dinosaurs features lifelike dinos that move, roar, and spit through September 4, 2023.

Guests will experience 17 species of “terrible lizards” that lived during the Mesozoic era 245 to 65.5 million years ago, including the fascinating feathered Utahraptor, a towering Brachiosaurus, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex with a roar that rumbles!

Dawn of the Dinosaurs tells the story of the ancestors of today’s birds and crocodiles and how a catastrophic asteroid impact 65 million years ago caused one of Earth’s major mass extinctions.

During this special exhibition, visitors can learn about the living descendants of dinosaurs and how modern animals evolved similar characteristics.

To learn more about the exhibit, check out their website.