KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I wanna rock and roll all night.”

Fans of the popular music genre, Rock n’ Roll, are in for a treat at this year’s Monsters on the Mountain Music Festival.

This 3-day rock experience will begin on Friday, August 19 and run until Sunday, August 21 in Downtown Gatlinburg. Tickets are online now.

There is a full lineup of internationally acclaimed bands and musicians ready to take the stage. Notable Headliners/Performers of festival are Night Ranger Queensrÿche, Extreme, Pat Travers

A wide range of events will also be happening throughout the festival. In addition to the concert there will be a Rock ‘N Roll Vendor Market, Painter Art Gallery featuring guitar legend Joe Satriani, an Outdoor Patio Experience and admittance to other special events throughout festival.

For more information, directions, parking, and more, visit the website.