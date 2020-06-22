Rock out to support those living with Hydrocephalus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE )– You’re invited to the 6th Annual Hydrocephalus Awareness Rock Concert. The event is currently scheduled for, Saturday, July 18th. The show is set to begin at 4 p.m. with an incredible lineup of local groups.

Scott Thomas, organizer of the event shared his story about living with Hydrocephalus and how it impacts others in our community. The event is in support of people with a condition called Hydrocephalus. Hydrocephalus aka, “Water on the Brain” is a condition where too much Cerebro-spinal fluid builds up in the ventricles and surrounding area of the brain. When this happens a “Shunt” is placed to drain fluid out of the head. Serious illness symptoms occur because of malfunctioning Shunts up to and including fatality in some cases. An average of 1 out of every 500 births are affected by Hydrocephalus with approximately 1 million of us living in America.

Find more information about tickets and event here.