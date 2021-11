KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new store in the heart of Market Square is making all of your candy dreams come true.

Rocket Fizz, which opened up back in September, has a bunch of different candy to satisfy any sweet tooth. In addition to the sweet treats, there is a wide range of bottled sodas, wall art and toys.

For more information on this candy store, you can head to the Rocket Fizz website.