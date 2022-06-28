KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With temperatures on the rise, a business is helping you beat the heat with some fun water activities.

In a collaboration with Ijams Nature Center, River Sports Outfitters is one-stop shop for people who come to Mead’s Quarry. They offer kayaks, canoes, paddleboards, and tubes to visitors. River Sports at Ijams is able to accommodate group rentals for 10 or more.

To learn more about how you can get on the water with River Sports this summer, you can head to Ijams Nature Center website for more information.