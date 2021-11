KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas parades and festivals are in full swing.

Rocky Hill hosts their 7th annual Christmas parade and festival. Activities start on Saturday, December, 4th from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Rocky Hill Center.

Guests can expect live music, food trucks, caroling, and even a fun visit with Santa.

For more information visit their website to find out how you can get in on the fun.