MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Rocky Top Rage Room provides a safe place to break, bash, and release the stresses of everyday life. From plates to bottles to the “Office Space Special” it is sure to be a smashing good time at Rocky Top Rage Room.

The first thing to know about the Rocky Top Rage Room is that your safety is priority one. Without a safe, controlled environment, visitors cannot fully enjoy their rage room experience. Enclosed shoes are required (sneakers are acceptable). Pants and socks covering the leg and ankle skin are recommended. The Rocky Top Rage Room will provide protective gear to complete the protocols, including gloves, helmet, face shield and garment. Booking in advance is preferred as walk-ins may have to wait or be turned away. The sessions are private to your party and more than one person can be in the room at a time.

The Rocky Top Rage Room also accepts donations of otherwise unusable household items, “One man’s trash is another’s epic smash” said owner Brittany Willis. Reusing and recycling are a big component of the Rocky Top Rage Room business model. Finding just one more use out of something drives the always changing and always interesting inventory choices.

Rocky Top Rage Room hosts many types of raging get-togethers. Team Bonding, Bachelorette and Stag Parties, Meet-Up Groups, Church Groups, Social Clubs, Birthday Parties and more. Just in time for the holiday season they are also offering gift cards both physical and eCards.

For more information or to sign up for your rage session visit the Rocky Top Rage Room website.