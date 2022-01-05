KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The new year is giving you the opportunity to save a life.

MEDIC is holding their annual Roll Up Your Sleeve week, and is partnering with WATE 6 on Your Side and Food City to get the job done. You can donate all next week at various Food City location around the East Tennessee area. The drive is going on from Jan. 19th through Jan. 22.

This annual blood drive is crucial to MEDIC due to the holidays causing a scarce in donations.

Donors will receive a T-shirt, as well as being eligible for a grand prize $500 Food City gift card.

Click here to find a location near you, and keep up with MEDIC on their website.