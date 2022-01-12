KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The MEDIC mobile blood donation bus at WATE 6 on your side’s Greystone Studios.

It’s time to Roll up your Sleeves east Tennessee. The MEDIC regional blood center was here at Greystone Studios today to accept blood donations and will be traveling throughout east Tennessee. Donors can also visit one of their many donation centers around the region. All donors will receive a a Roll up your Sleeves long sleeve shirt which I can confirm, is remarkably comfortable.

For more information on where the MEDIC regional blood center’s mobile donation bus will be located or for a list of all the MEDIC donation centers visit the MEDIC website.