KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Smokies are always bringing new and exciting things to the stadium, and this is one to see.

On Saturday, June 25 actor, Thomas Ian Nicholas who played the legendary former Cubs player, Henry Rowengartner will be visiting the stadium for a special meet and greet.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special-edition Henry Rowengartner bobblehead. The night is expected to conclude with fireworks.

Get ready to celebrate with the Smokies all summer long with their annual Independence Weekend happening Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 3. Expect to see a fireworks show like no other and watch the team play with special-edition, American-themed jerseys. After the weekend, these jerseys will be signed and up for auction.

