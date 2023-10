KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Rose Center, Council for the Arts develops, promotes, and sustains the creative arts and artists in the Lakeway Area. By bringing together individuals and groups that pursue visual and performing arts, historical, and cultural endeavors, Rose Center encourages an enthusiastic environment where the arts and a creative economy can flourish.

The Living East Tennessee crew was at the Mountain Makins Festival to learn more!

Visit their website for more information.