Breaking News
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of Alcoa Highway
Live Now
House Judiciary Committee holds its first public hearing on the impeachment inquiry

Rowdy Bear Adventure Park giving back to local families

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Add some adventure to your holiday memories and take a trip to Rowdy Bear Adventure Park! While you are there you have the opportunity to give back to local families. Rowdy Bear has partnered with Elks Lodge 1925 for their annual Christmas Basket Donations. You can donate at either the Rowdy Bear in Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge. Donate a toy and show your local ID and you’ll receive a single ride ticket for only $5.00 on any attraction. The toy collection ends December 20, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.