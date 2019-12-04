Rowdy Bear Adventure Park giving back to local families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Add some adventure to your holiday memories and take a trip to Rowdy Bear Adventure Park! While you are there you have the opportunity to give back to local families. Rowdy Bear has partnered with Elks Lodge 1925 for their annual Christmas Basket Donations. You can donate at either the Rowdy Bear in Gatlinburg or Pigeon Forge. Donate a toy and show your local ID and you’ll receive a single ride ticket for only $5.00 on any attraction. The toy collection ends December 20, 2019.